The Waco City Cable Channel will mark Independence Day by showing last year’s H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. In addition to fireworks, the show includes music from the Waco Community Band.
WCCC-TV can be viewed on Spectrum channel 10, in HD on Grande channel 810, online at www.wccc.tv or on the channel’s free mobile app.
Food distribution
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help McLennan and Bell County residents facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A drive-thru distribution in McLennan County will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. A drive-thru distribution for Bell County residents will follow on July 18 at Temple College, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
Attendees will receive a box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk and a protein box weighing between 8 and 20 pounds with chicken or pork products.
Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up. Volunteers proficient in Spanish are also needed.
To apply, email volunteer@centraltexasfoodbank.org.
West fireworks canceled
The West Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July fireworks show scheduled for Saturday at Knights of Columbus Hall in West has been canceled.
The recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County was cited as the reason.
MCC closed Friday
McLennan Community College will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day. The campus will reopen Monday.
Students may continue to register for summer and fall classes online through WebAdvisor.
For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.
Trib holiday hours
The Tribune-Herald lobby remains closed to the public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, staff will observe a holiday for Independence Day.
The newspaper will publish daily as usual.
Rental assistance
Tenants in McLennan County facing eviction may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs. Landlords may also refer tenants.
Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
Call 756-7271 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.