The McLennan County Republican Women group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cost is $25.
The speaker will be Nick Adams, a conservative political commentator, founder of Foundation for Freedom and author of “Trump and Churchill, Defenders of Western Civilization.”
For more information, call 717-5926.
Otto fundraiser
A fundraiser is planned for Von Otto from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick St. in Riesel.
Otto has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer.
The fundraiser will features the inaugural Von O’Rama car show, in addition to a live auction and raffle drawings, to help raise money for Otto’s medical bills. Anyone who has a piece of Von Otto artwork on their automobiles or motorcycles is asked to join the show, which is open to all. Otto has done artwork for the late Evel Knievel, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth and many more.
For more information, call or text 498-2020.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911.
Master Gardeners
McLennan County Master Gardeners will host a virtual Lunch with the Masters session at noon Thursday.
Jan Serface and Polly Woodward will speak on the topic of herbs.
To register in advance for the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6wxxudf.
Burgers and Beer
The West Warrior Kids Foundation will host a Burgers and Beer fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. July 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, in West.
Proceeds will go to West Warrior Kids and Friends of Los Niños, a Honduran children’s charity.
Tables are $500 for 10 seats, and everyone is guaranteed 15 Bingo games.
All attendees must be 21 or older.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.
A meal will start at 6, and a speaker will present at 7. For more information, call 717-1186.
