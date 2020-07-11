A fundraiser is planned for Von Otto from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick St. in Riesel.
Otto has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer.
The fundraiser will features the inaugural Von O’Rama car show, in addition to a live auction and raffle drawings, to help raise money for Otto’s medical bills. Anyone who has a piece of Von Otto artwork on their automobiles or motorcycles is asked to join the show, which is open to all. Otto has done artwork for the late Evel Knievel, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth and many more.
For more information, call or text 498-2020.
Playdium’s 75th
The Playdium Pool, at the corner of Cottonwood Road and Playdium Drive in West, will celebrate its 75th anniversary from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Sundae Drivers will provide live music.
Admission fees apply to swimmers.
To accommodate social distancing, attendees may bring lawn chairs for more seating in the volleyball area. Those not swimming do not have to pay. No outside food or drink is allowed, but will be available onsite.
Face masks are required in all areas, except when swimming. Attendees may bring their own mask, and they are available for purchase at the front gate and the bar.
Blood drive
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will sponsor a blood drive for the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall on Highway 320 in Westphalia, near Lott.
Donors are requested to register at BSWBlood.com or call 724-4376 to make an appointment.
Masks are required to be worn during appointments.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911.
Masters Gardeners
McLennan County Master Gardeners will host a virtual Lunch with the Masters session at noon Thursday.
Jan Serface and Polly Woodward will speak on the topic of herbs.
To register in advance for the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6wxxudf.
