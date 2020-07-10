The Playdium Pool, at the corner of Cottonwood Road and Playdium Drive in West, will celebrate its 75th anniversary from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Sundae Drivers will provide live music.
Admission fees apply to swimmers.
To accommodate social distancing, attendees may bring lawn chairs for more seating in the volleyball area. Those not swimming do not have to pay. No outside food or drink is allowed, but will be available onsite.
Face masks are required in all areas, except when swimming. Attendees may bring their own mask, and they are available for purchase at the front gate and the bar.
TriWaco canceled
The 2020 TriWaco race, scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Next year’s race is scheduled for July 11, and athletes who had registered for this year will receive an email with refund information.
Blood drive
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will sponsor a blood drive for the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall on Highway 320 in Westphalia, near Lott.
Donors are requested to register at BSWBlood.com or call 724-4376 to make an appointment.
Masks are required to be worn during appointments.
Red Shoe postponed
The third annual Red Shoe Luncheon, hosted by the Waco Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., has been rescheduled will not take place Aug. 8. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the event has been scheduled for March.
Grocery giveaway
The Carlson Law Firm will host a family-friendly community event to give away reusable grocery bags full of food to help feed the children of the Waco community, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at American Classifieds, 3901 W. Waco Drive.
The bags will provide breakfast, lunch and snack options. Families affected by the financial fallout from COVID-19 can receive a bag full of snacks for each child present, with a limit of three per family.
Burn ban
Bell County Judge David Blackburn has issued an burn ban, effective at 8 p.m. Friday.
This order will be in effect until The Bell County Commissioners Court can vote Monday on an extension.
