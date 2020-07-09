The Texas Department of Insurance is advising that residents who want a test for COVID-19 can likely avoid unnecessary charges by taking a few steps first. If a doctor requests the test as medically necessary, the patient should not be charged for it, according to federal law.
To reduce chances of facing extra costs:
- Call a primary care doctor before getting tested. Get the doctor’s testing order and recommended testing site. The order makes the test possible at no cost to the patient.
- Ask the testing site if it has any charges or fees not covered by insurance.
- Do not authorize non-COVID tests at the same time unless a doctor orders them.
- Unless it is a medical emergency, avoid hospital or free-standing emergency rooms, which usually charge more.
- If not paying with insurance, shop around on the web or by phone to compare testing charges and possible add-on fees.
Patients should contact their health plan to inquire if they are billed for a COVID-19 test. If issues cannot be resolved with the health plan, call the Texas Department of Insurance Help Line at 1-800-252-3439.
Blood drive
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will sponsor a blood drive for the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall on Highway 320 in Westphalia, near Lott.
Donors are requested to register at BSWBlood.com or call 724-4376 to make an appointment.
Masks are required to be worn during appointments.
Red Shoe Luncheon
The third annual Red Shoe Luncheon, hosted by the Waco Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at the City of Waco Multipurpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
The event will honor Waco-area leaders, complete with fellowship in food, fun and entertainment. Proceeds will benefit the chapter’s scholarship funds.
Requested attire is chic, with red shoes.
Grocery giveaway
The Carlson Law Firm will host a family-friendly community event to give away reusable grocery bags full of food to help feed the children of the Waco community, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at American Classifieds, 3901 W. Waco Drive.
The bags will provide breakfast, lunch and snack options. Families affected by the financial fallout from COVID-19 can receive a bag full of snacks for each child present, with a limit of three per family.
