The Greater Waco Interfaith Conference will celebrate World Religion Day with a free event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway.
World Religion Day was established by the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States in 1950 as a day to celebrate and encourage interfaith understanding. The Greater Waco Interfaith Conference has planned a dialogue on “how evil is defined or identified in your faith” with members from the Jewish, Jainism, Christianity, Islam, the Baha’i Faith, Unitarian Universalist, Unity Church, and the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints religions.
For more information, call 424-3170.
UW Fashion Show
United Way of Waco-McLennan County will have its second Women United Fashion Show & Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Tickets are $140 each. For more information, call 752-2753.
The event will include raffles, a silent auction, brunch and a show of styles by G2 by Georgio’s, Worth New York, Prefontaine, and Roots Boutique. Proceeds will provide scholarships benefiting the advancement of women in the areas of education and financial stability.
Polar Plunge
The Special Olympics Texas Heart of Texas Area will have its annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Registration will start at 10 a.m., and the plunge will start at 11 a.m. at the outdoor pool.
Awards will be presented to the person who raises the most money and those with the best costumes.
For more information, go to sotx.org/polarplunge or call the area office at 230-4824.
Genealogical class
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will hold a beginner’s class from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Participants can learn how to search basic records, use internet resources and tour the library’s collection. For more information, call 750-5945.
Young Marines
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting new registrations from boys and girls, ages 8-18, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15A St.
Registration fee is $40 with a boot camp fee of $150. For more information, call Henry Gonzales at 405-0649.