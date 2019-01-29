The National Weather Service will offer a Skywarn storm spotter class from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Road in Waco, in partnership with Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management.
The class is for organized storm spotters, those with an interest in severe weather, or anyone who wants to learn more about local severe weather threats and how to be prepared.
The class is free, and no preregistration is necessary.
Father-daughter dance
Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway, will host a Sweet Memories Dance for fathers and daughters from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. The event includes dinner, dancing and desserts.
Tickets are $25. To make reservations or for more details, call 399-9204.
HOT Fair & Rodeo Sweethearts
The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is looking to fill its 2019 Sweetheart roster with young women from around the area with a heart to serve the community. Applications are available and due by noon Friday.
Selection is based on personal interviews, personality, congeniality, poise and communications skills. Eligible Sweetheart contestants can also compete for the title of Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo.
Applications are available at hotfair.com and can also be picked up from a local high school counselor or the fair office at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Revolutionary War talk
Baylor University history professor Julie Sweet will give a talk on the “Life of a Continental Soldier” during a meeting of the Henry Downs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Friday in the community room of the Community Bank Wealth Management Building, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., and the program will start at 1:30.
5K fun run
The Mooreville Fun Run 5K will start at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Chilton. The entry fee is $25.
For more information, call Judy Davis at 883-7018.
Guest recital at MCC
A guest artist recital featuring Leslie Spotz on piano will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College.
Admission is free.