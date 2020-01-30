Teams from Project VIER will hold voter registration drives from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave., and at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
It also is an opportunity for registered voters to update their address.
For more information, call 644-3267.
Lifelong learning
Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning Program will kick off its 2020 spring semester with a meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed at 10 by a presentation from Waco attorney Chris DeCluitt titled “Adventures in Antarctica.”
This event is free to the public, and reservations are not required. Attendees do not have to be enrolled in Baylor’s Lifelong Learning Program.
For more information, contact assistant director of continuing education Audrey Yadon at 710-6440 or Audrey_yadon@baylor.edu.
Support group
Neuro CORE will have a support group meeting from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Friday at the Ted & Sue Getterman Wellness Center, 7300 Bosque Blvd.
The event will provide support, resources and education for Central Texas survivors and caregivers dealing with neurological disorders or injuries, including stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome, multiple sclerosis and vestibular disorders.
For more information, call 202-9891.
Farm, garden show
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 2020 MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
The show will feature free gardening demonstrations, must-have plants, new garden tools, hand-crafted art and furniture, specialty seeds and demonstrations to spruce up the yard or enhance planting fields.
For ticket information, call 757-5600.
Styrofoam recycling
Waco Friends of Peace-Climate will host a Styrofoam recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Waco and Valley Mills drives, in front of Ocean Buffet.
The service is free. Participants are encouraged to bring Styrofoam and other plastic foam packing materials saved from Christmas gifts. All food service items such as cups and containers should be rinsed clean. No packing peanuts, lids or straws will be accepted
.
