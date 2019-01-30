The 49th annual Mid-Tex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
The free public event offers exhibitors a forum to present their products and services to an expected attendance of more than 3,000 Central Texas farmers, ranchers and gardeners. Exhibits will include the newest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals, agriculture-related services and technologies, must-have plants, varieties of gardening tools, specialty seeds and more.
For more information, visit wacochamber.com.
Skywarn storm class
The National Weather Service will offer a Skywarn storm spotter class from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Road in Waco, in partnership with Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management.
The class is for organized storm spotters, those with an interest in severe weather, or anyone who wants to learn more about local severe weather threats and how to be prepared.
The class is free, and no preregistration is necessary.
Brazos Button Club
Brazos Button Club will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Bellmead Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 907 Hogan Lane.
For more information, contact Marlene Tucker at 993-3022 or mleetea@hotmail.com.
Grant information sessions
United Way of Waco-McLennan County will host grant eligibility information sessions in early February. The sessions will cover basic grant eligibility criteria, the United Way’s Impact Framework priority areas in education, health, financial security and safety net services, and review the steps in the new 2019-20 grant application process.
Sessions are scheduled from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, in the Cooper Room at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, 101 S. Third St.
To RSVP, go to unitedwaywaco.org.