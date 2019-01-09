District 1 Waco City Council member Andrea Barefield will host an open house meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
New DA to speak
McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson will be the featured speaker for a meeting of the Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa’s Commission on Civil Rights at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
There will be a meet-and-greet session from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and opportunities to ask Johnson questions about a variety of issues.
For more information, call Jocelyn Pierce at 744-5800 or Peaches Henry at 733-5261.
Newcomers RSVP
Reservations are due by 5 p.m. Thursday for a ladies organization of the Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco lunch meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
Doors open at 11:00 a.m. Cost for lunch is $25.
Dr. and Mrs. Bill Turney will give a presentation on Elizabeth and Robert Browning.
For more information, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170.
Archeology Society
The Central Texas Archeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Suzanne Baldwin, who has handled facial reconstruction for the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, will present “The Case of the Missing Face.”
La Vega celebration
La Vega High School’s Class of 1974 is sponsoring a birthday celebration for Diane Dietiker to honor her 52 years as teacher and librarian.
The celebration includes a dinner at 6 p.m. Friday at Heitmiller Steakhouse, 4409 N. Interstate 35 and a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the La Vega High School library.
For more information, call 548-1275.
Democratic Women
The Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Alan Northcutt will discuss “Climate Advocacy & Go Renewable Campaign.” Members can pay dues and receive an update on the current legislative session.
The public is welcome.