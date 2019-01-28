A free Wildlife Management Seminar is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Agricultural landowners will learn how a wildlife management plan can help in maintaining an ag exemption while improving the beauty of land.
For more information, call 512-894-3479.
Kiwanis Seniors
John Truehitt, chief of police in Lacy Lakeview, is the guest speaker at Kiwanis Senior Wednesday.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.
Domino tournament
Kiwanis Seniors is sponsoring a domino tournament from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday at Sul Ross Senior Center.
Call 817-673-2463 for more information.
Literacy Coalition
The Central Texas Literacy Coalition meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Mission Waco World Cup Cafe, 1319 North 15th St.
Jimmy Dorrell, president and founder of Mission Waco, is the guest speaker followed by a tour of Fair Trade at World Cup Cafe, Jubilee Food Market and Urban Reap.
The public is invited to attend. For additional information, email crocketts1955@yahoo.com, or call 722-6395.
Christian Writers
Stan Poel, Waco area writer and author of the recently released book “Remnants,” will speak at Christian Writers Workshop on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“Remnants,” a fictional account of the Belgian resistance to Nazi occupation, was published by Lighthouse of the Carolinas in November 2018. Poel will speak on the topic of “Adventures in Traditional Publishing.”
Christian Writers Workshop meets Wednesday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Drive.
Civil Engineers
“Solar Energy for Engineers” is the topic at the Wednesday meeting of the Central Texas Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers. The meeting will be noon to 1 p.m. at Saltgrass Steak House, 5600 Legend Lake Pkwy.
Member and non-member civil engineers are welcome to attend. Cost is $15 per person. Guest Speaker Dan Lepinski, PE, is a member of the 2019 Texas Energy Advisory Council, and was keynote speaker at the regional IEEE meeting last spring in Ft Worth.
The meeting is intended to provide an hour of continuing education credit for license renewal. For reservations email JHinson@walkerpartners.com, or call 714-1402.