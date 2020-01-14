Historic Waco Foundation will have a 1920s speakeasy-themed fundraiser from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at The Hall at River Square Center, 218 Mary Ave., to mark the 100th anniversary of Prohibition in the United States.
Tickets are $125 each, $225 per couple or $1,000 for a table of 10 and must be purchased by Thursday to receive the required password by mail.
Guests will make cocktails and have a dinner catered by DiamondBack’s. The event also will include learning the Charleston, a jazz trio playing throughout the night, a photo booth and a small exhibit of the history of prohibition. Guests are encouraged to attend in ’20s fashion or cocktail attire.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Perennial topic for gardeners
Master Gardener Mark Barnett will present a program on perennials that grow well in Central Texas during a Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pavilion at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch. For more information, call 399-9204.
Balance-focused class forming
The Area Agency on Aging will start an eight-week “A Matter of Balance” class from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
The class will continue with 2-hour sessions each week. it is designed to help people prepare for and prevent falling.
For more information, call 723-2876.
NARFE meets
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
All active and retired federal employees are invited.
‘Black Justice’ forum
Global Revive and the Community Race Relations Coalition will co-sponsoring an event focusing on “Black Justice,” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
Mia Moody-Ramirez and Cuevas Peacock will speak briefly, and well-known Texas poet Michael Guinn will lead an open mic poetry bash. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 717-7903.
