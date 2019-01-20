Pack of Hope will have its annual Pasta With the Pack fundraiser, featuring a full pasta dinner, Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Cost is $10 for children under 12 and $15 for adults. Dine-in and carry-out options are available.
For more information, call Jane Bounds at 717-0913.
Pack of Hope provides weekly meals for McLennan County students in need.
Exhibit opens
The Martin Museum of Art at Baylor University will open its 2019 exhibition year with “The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” from Tuesday through March 8.
It features Wilhelm Gottlieb Becker’s “Augusteum,” a three-volume publication of engravings illustrating ancient Greek and Roman sculpture.
Boy Scout rally day
Boy Scouts of America Troop 308 will host a free rally day from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
Starting Feb. 1, Boy Scouts of America will be open to young women with the Scouts BSA program. Waco community parents and their daughters, ages 11-17, are invited to meet with Troop 308 to talk about the upcoming scouting adventures.
For more information, call 644-2878.
DAR meeting
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Austin Avenue Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
The theme of the meeting is “Down Memory Lane,” and members will speak about memorabilia or family heirlooms they bring.
For more information, call 315-2225.
Homespun Quilters
The Waco Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
Guest speaker Sherry Worley will discuss fabric dying.