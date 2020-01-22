Teams from Project VIER will hold voter registration drives from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., and the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court.

It also is an opportunity for registered voters to update their address.

For more information, call 644-3267.

HOTCOG lunch

The Heart of Texas Council of Governments will have its annual meeting and lunch at noon Thursday in Red Men Hall, 4521 Speight Ave.

Cost is $15.

For more information, call 292-1800.

Race relations meeting

The Community Race Relations Coalition will have its quarterly meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.

The coalition board will provide dinner, with donations accepted. The program will be a panel discussing “Our Ongoing Quest for Justice.”

The event is free and open to all, but reservations are required by calling 717-7903 or emailing Jo@welterfamily.org.

Storytelling guild

A Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

For more information, call 717-1763.

Beginning genealogy

A free beginner’s class for anyone interested in researching their family history will be presented by library genealogy supervisor Bill Buckner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

The event is co-hosted by the Central Texas Genealogical Society. For more information, call 750-5945.

Waco Walks

Waco Walks will host a “New Road and the Heart of Texas” walk beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Founder Lions Club parking lot, 1716 N. 42nd St.

Attendees will learn about the Waco Founder Lions Club, Lions Park and Kiddieland, changes at the Extraco Events Center, and the history of the area. The walk will be 2-2.5 miles.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments