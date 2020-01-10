The McLennan Community College Foundation’s 18th annual Hearts in the Arts Theatre Gala will start at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center and feature McLennan Theatre’s performance of Bob Fosse’s musical, “Chicago.”
The gala will start with a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception at the Ball Performing Arts Center and Fountain Plaza, followed by the musical production at 7:30 p.m. Dessert will be served at intermission. Patron tickets are $100 and include the reception and performance. All proceeds benefit MCC scholarships and special projects for visual and performing arts students and faculty.
Gala seating is limited, and reservations are due by Feb. 20. To make reservations, contact the foundation at 299-8604 or email reservations@mclennan.edu.
Caladium bulbs
The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs’ annual caladium bulb sale is underway.
Club members will sell red, pink and white caladium bulbs for $1 each. For more information or orders, call Marilyn Sustala at 235-1275 or Carol Kolb at 772-6928.
Rangers program
The Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., will host a “Texas Rangers in Pop Culture” program presented by the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Attendees will have a chance to learn about the history of the Texas Rangers and how they fit in pop culture, take a picture dressed up as a Ranger and design a page in a personalized comic book.
The Waco Public Library also offers a Museum Pass program that allows library cardholders free access to Waco museums, including the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum.
Calligraphy guild
Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
There will be a special presentation, and time to peruse, the Baylor University Libraries Heritage Edition of Saint John’s Bible. Three of seven volumes will be on display.
For more information, call 848-4165.
Democratic women
The Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Robert Vick, candidate for Texas Senate District 22, will be the guest speaker.
