The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold spring semester registration at 8:15 a.m. Monday outside the First Baptist Church of Woodway Choir Suite, followed by the group’s first spring rehearsal at 9. The semester registration fee is $65.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and older. No musical training or audition is required.
For more information, call 210-887-5370.
Chipping of the Green
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Paul Tyson Field, 1901 Lake Air Drive.
The city parks and recreation department will mulch and bag Christmas trees free of charge. Saplings will also be available for free, while supplies last, to replace trees that were cut down for the holidays.
Prayer workshop
The Women’s Ministry of New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St., will host its 12th annual Prayer and Praise Workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Registration is $10, and lunch will be served. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 744-5800.
Art Guild meeting
Pat Blackwell will give a stained glass demonstration during the Art Guild of Central Texas’ meeting from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Garden Room at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
Blackwell will share techniques she uses to create commissioned pieces for windows in homes, businesses and churches, as well as items for sale.
The event is free for first-time guests.
For more information, call 722-9928.
Loss of spouse seminar
A special “Loss of Spouse” seminar will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt.
The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have navigated life after losing a spouse and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.
The event is free. For more information or to register, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.