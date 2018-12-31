The Martin Museum of Art at Baylor University opens its 2019 exhibition year with The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture, from January 22 through March 8.
This exhibition features Wilhelm Gottlieb Becker’s Augusteum (1804-11), a three-volume publication of engravings illustrating ancient Greek and Roman sculpture.
The museum of Art hosting a special Valentine’s Day event in connection with The Neoclassical Gaze, which will include torchlit guided tours, Valentine printmaking, live music, and hors d’oeuvres. The torchlit tours are Thursday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7 p.m., with a maximum of only 20 visitors per tour.
For more information, call 710-4734.
Wildlife management
A free Wildlife Management Seminar will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Hill Country University Center, 2818 E. US Highway 290, in Hillsboro.
Agricultural landowners will learn how a wildlife management plan can help in maintaining an ag exemption while improving the beauty of land.
Topic of discussion include Open-Space Valuation Options, Wildlife Management Explained, Wildlife Management Activities, How Plateau Helps and a question-and-answer session.
For more information, call 512-894-3479.
Trash pickup
The city of Waco’s Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes Tuesday due to the New Year’s Day holiday. Tuesday’s routes will be picked up Wednesday. Cobbs Convenience Center and the landfill will be closed on Tuesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System is closed Tuesday. The libraries will reopen on Wednesday during their regularly scheduled hours.
Waco Transit will not run routes on New Year’s Day. Normal operations will resume on Wednesday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed New Year’s Day.
West to speak
Retired Lt. Col. Allen West, a former U.S. representative, political commentator and author, will discuss his latest book at the meeting of the McLennan County Republican Women at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8 in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Tickets for the special event cost $25 and must be purchased in advance. For tickets, go to www.MCRWPAC.com. Deadline to buy tickets is Thursday.