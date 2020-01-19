Community Day at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Visitors can explore the Discovery Center, natural history exhibits and the Gov. Bill & Vara Daniel Historic Village without an admission fee.
The Junior League of Waco also will offer a free family-friendly book reading.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Choral rehearsals
The Central Texas Choral Society will start rehearsals for its spring season at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.
The group will be presenting Felix Mendelssohn’s oratorio “Elijah.” Anyone interested in auditioning should contact the organization at centraltexaschoralsociety@yahoo.com or 717-4736.
City holiday closures
City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes. Monday’s routes will be picked up Wednesday. The Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed, and the landfill will be closed to the public but will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Monday. The West Waco Library location will remain closed through Wednesday because of work being done.
Waco Transit System bus routes will run as usual Monday. Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open.
Mission Waco MLK Day
Misson Waco will have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday and a free lunch panel discussion from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.
Baylor University professor Bob Darden and a diverse group of well-known pastors in Waco will be speaking and leading the discussion on racial reconciliation.
For more information, call 753-4900 or email groups@missionwaco.org.
Attic Treasures
The Historic Waco Foundation is accepting donations for its Attic Treasures sale May 1-3. Gently used items are being accepted, but no adult clothes or shoes.
To donate, contact the foundation at 753-5166 or historicwacoprograms@gmail.com.
