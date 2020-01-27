The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition is hosting winter its 2020 Project Homeless Connect event on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon, at First Baptist Church, 500 Clay Ave.
The event offers various service to area homeless persons in all in one place. This will include a meal for participants, employment assistance, haircuts, health and vision screenings, HIV testing, housing information, hygiene items, pet care, social services, veterans benefits, dental screenings, and more.
To get involved, contact Stacey Steger at 405-2964 or email Stacey.steger@hotrmhmr.org.
Bradley DAR
Elizabeth Gordon Bradley National Society Daughters of the American Revolution meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, Austin Avenue campus, 1300 Austin Ave.
Genealogy research is the topic of the meeting.
Call 756-1880 for more information.
Transfer fair
Texas Tech University will host a Transfer Fair, for students wishing to transfer to Texas Tech, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Michaelis Academic Center on the McLennan Community College campus.
Representatives from various academic colleges, undergraduate admissions and financial aid at Texas Tech will be available to discuss the transfer process. In addition, students will be able to ask questions specific to their major.
For more information, contact Dr. Lewis Snell at 299-8324 or email lewis.snell@ttu.edu.
Literacy coalition
The Central Texas Literacy Coalition meets Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Community Bank and Trust Board Room, 1409 Wooded Acres.
Bridget Heins, director of community relations at Rapoport Academy Public School, is the guest speaker.
For more information, call or text 722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.
Baylor speaker
Baylor University Entrepreneurship Department presents guest speaker Nick Bare on Jan. 29, beginning at 5:15 p.m., at the Hankamer School of Business, 1621 S. Third St.
Bare will share his story of building a successful business while serving overseas in the military. Nick will talk about his new book “25 Hours A Day: Going One More To Get What You Want.”
Call 710-1694 for more information about the free event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.