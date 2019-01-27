The National Weather Service will conduct a Skywarn storm spotter class from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the McLennan Community College Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive in Waco, in partnership with Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management.
The class is for organized storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. It is free, and no preregistration is necessary.
Faculty exhibit
A McLennan Community College Visual Arts Faculty Exhibit will run from Monday until March 8 in the Community Services Center, F-Wing Gallery.
Admission is free. For more information, call MCC Visual & Performing Arts at 299-8283.
Vanguard open house
Vanguard College Preparatory School will host an open house for grades 7-12 at 6 p.m. Monday in Jaworski Commons, 2517 Mount Carmel Drive.
Prospective students and their parents are invited to tour the campus and visit with teachers, observe classrooms and talk with current students and parents.
For more information, email admissions@vanguard.org.
La Vega banquet
A “Banquet of Champions” to honor and recognize the La Vega Pirates state champion football team, coaches, and supporting staff will be held Monday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the event will start at 6.
Tickets will only be sold in advance and are $20 each, which includes dinner and a program. Tickets are available at the La Vega ISD Administration Building, 400 E. Loop 340 in Bellmead.
For more information, call 299-6700.
Waco Rotary Club
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football coach Pete Fredenburg, whose team won the Division III national championship last month, will speak during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 17716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Genealogical Society
Central Texas Genealogical Society will present a program at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Bill Buckner will highlight periodicals that contain valuable genealogical information. For more information, call 750-5945.