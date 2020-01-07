The first day to file for the May 2 local elections, including races for Waco mayor and the District 1 and 3 council seats, is Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Applicants for a place on the ballot must be filed with Esmeralda Hudson, city secretary, by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
Application and candidate packets are available at Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Avenue.
For more information, contact Hudson at 750-5750.
Civil Rights meeting
The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa will host its annual Commission On Civil Rights Thursday at the Doris Miller Family YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave., at 6:30 p.m.
The guest speaker is Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson, who will share insights on city developments. The public is invited to attend, and a light supper will be provided.
Grief Share
First United Methodist Church is sponsoring Loss of a Spouse & Grief Share Jan. 9, from 1-2:30 p.m. at its downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.
Loss of a Spouse is a one-time event geared toward those who have lost their spouse to death, and is an introduction to Grief Share. Loss of a Spouse will be offered on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. Grief Share is a 13-week session that teaches tools for dealing with the loss of a loved one, whether it be a spouse or a parent, child, family member, or friend. Grief Share will begin on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m.
Call 772-5630 for more information, or email at pat@firstwaco.com.
Parkinson support
The Parkinson's Support Group hosts a planning meeting Thursday, Jan. 9, at 3 p.m. at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Cristi McGowan, from Waco Home Team, will share her knowledge of real estate, home values and how to keep that value intact. Jennifer Snyder, owner of Neat as a Pin, will share wise steps to motivate and begin "de-clutter" projects.
For information, call 776-8778.
Neighborhood meeting
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association is hosting the Land & Housing Trust and the City of Waco Planning and Development Department presentations on Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm St., beginning at 6:30 pm.
The public is invited. For details, call 652-9056.
