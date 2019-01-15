Baylor University Theatre will present “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12-16 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16-17 at Jones Theatre in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center on campus.
Directed by Lisa Denman, the Tony Award-winning play tells the origin story of Peter Pan.
Tickets are $20. For more information, call 710-1865 or visit baylor.edu/theatre.
Master Gardeners
Master Gardener Rita Haws Plemmons will teach about rose rosette disease — what to look for and what gardeners can do to combat it — during Lunch with the Masters from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Diabetes program
A yearlong diabetes prevention program will start Wednesday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Meetings will continue weekly at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
The program is designed for people with prediabetes, or at high risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, reduce their risk. It is not created for those who have already been diagnosed with diabetes.
Space is limited, and registration is required. Financial assistance is also available. For questions or registration, contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Christian Writers Workshop
The Christian Writers Workshop will start its eighth year with a get-to-know-you session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Members write in various genres, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s stories and devotionals. The group will meet Wednesday evenings through April 3.
The session is free and open to the public.