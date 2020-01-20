Grassroots Victory 2020 and the Young Conservatives of Texas Baylor Chapter are sponsoring a forum Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Connally Conference Center on the campus of Texas State Technical College in Waco.
Voters will hear directly from candidates seeking the Republican nomination for District 17 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
This will be the Waco stop in a series of forums highlighting the race. Early voting begins Feb. 18. The primary election is March 3.
YMCA Livestrong
Livestrong at the YMCA is a program designed to help cancer survivors reclaim their health and wellness. The 12-week program meets twice per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7:30 pm beginning on Feb. 11. The beginning date was changed from Jan. 21 to accommodate more people.
Contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org for more information.
Diabetes program
The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is designed to help those that have prediabetes or are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes reduce their risk. The program lasts 12 months and meets on Wednesdays from 11:30 until 12:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday. All classes will meet at the Waco Family YMCA.
Contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org for more information.
Chamber banquet
Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Member Celebration is January 22, from 6-8 p.m., at the Waco Convention Center, 101 S. Third St.
Tickets cost $100.
The event will feature food, drinks and the presentation of two historic Legacy Awards. It is open to members of the Greater Waco Chamber only. To join, email egradel@wacochamber.com.
Call 757-5600 for more information.
Step Up, Scale Down
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on USDA 2010 Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan.
The series will kick off Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. Classes will be held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost for the 12-week program is $35, which includes all course materials.
To register for this class or if you have any additional questions, call 757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
