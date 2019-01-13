The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Three formal public hearings will conducted regarding approval of resolutions for Policy Board support for the commitment of funds from TxDOT Category 2 funds to partly, wholly or not fund the following highway construction projects:
- Widening and reconstruction of Interstate Highway 35 from North Loop 340 to South 12th Street
- Construction of continuous frontage roads and realignment of on and off ramps for State Highway 6/W Loop 340 from I-35 to U.S. Highway 84
- Construction of continuous center left turn lane and curb and gutter for Spring Valley Drive from Sun Valley Boulevard to Hewitt Drive
- Widening of East Loop 340 from Highway 6/Marlin Highway to Highway 84
- Widening of Highway 6 from Spur 412/McLaughlin Road to Farm-to-Market Road 185
- Reconstruction of Franklin Avenue from Lake Air Drive to New Road, including the New Road interchange
- Widening and reconstruction of I-35 from South 12th Street to Highway 6/West Loop 340.
Flu, pneumonia program
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, will present a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Health department education specialist Emily Green will discuss the timely topic of flu and pneumonia.
To reserve a place, call 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
Free legal services
Greater Waco Legal Services’ First Monday Legal Advice Clinic will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended. the clinic provides 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis. The last consultations may start at 8 p.m.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Genealogy program
The Central Texas Genealogical Society and West Waco Genealogy Center will host a free program from noon to 1 p.m. in the library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The theme is learning to search, share and create memorials of ancestors using findagrave.com.
Waco Rotary Club
Waco rotarian Ashley Allison will present a program on the future of rotary at during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.