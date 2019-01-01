The Technical Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization meets Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Waco Transit Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St, Suite 100.
Members will consider action on three recommendations to the MPO Policy Board:
- A recommendation for the application of TxDOT Category 2 funds for highway construction projects under development through the year 2029.
- A recommendation regarding potential safety performance targets to assess fatalities and serious injuries on public roads.
- A recommendation regarding potential public transportation asset condition performance targets to assess the condition of regional transit vehicles and facilities.
Persons with disabilities who plan to attend this meeting and who may need auxiliary aids or services should contact the MPO at 750-5651 at least 24 hours before the meeting so that appropriate arrangements can be made.
Henry Downs DAR chapter
The annual meeting of the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is Friday at Community Bank and Trust, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
The meeting will include officer and committee annual reports and election of delegates to the Texas State Conference and the national DAR conference.
Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., and the program begins at 1:30 p.m.
Tree recycling event
Keep Waco Beautiful hosts its annual “Chipping of the Green” Christmas tree recycling event Saturday at Paul Tyson Field, 1901 Lake Air Drive, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Families are encouraged to bring their trees and watch how parks and recreation employees mulch them. A free sapling is available to replace the one that was cut down, as long as supplies last.
Stained glass demonstration
The Art Guild of Central Texas presents a stained glass demonstration by Pat Blackwell at its Sunday meeting from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Blackwell will share techniques that she uses to create commissioned pieces for windows in homes, businesses and churches, as well as items for sale.
The group meets in the Garden Room at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive in Woodway. The event is free for first-time guests.
Call 722-9928 for more information.