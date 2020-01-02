Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with Waco parks and recreation, will have its annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling event form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Paul Tyson Field, 1901 Lake Air Drive.

Anyone, regardless of residence, can bring a live tree for recycling. Participants can get a bag of mulch, and the first 100 will get a sapling.

Climate presentation

Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will present a slide presentation by Alan Northcutt, entitled “COP25: Climate Summit From the Meetings to the Streets,” at 6 p.m. Monday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.

The lecture will include information about critical climate negotiations, educational events and citizen protests.

The event is free and includes a pizza and salad buffet.

Loss of Spouse class

First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Loss of a Spouse & Grief Share event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at its downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.

Loss of a spouse is a one-time event geared toward people who have lost their spouse to death, and is an introduction to Grief Share, a 13-week session that teaches tools for dealing with the loss of a loved one, whether it be a spouse or a parent, child, family member or friend. Grief Share will start at 1 p.m. Jan. 16.

For more information, call 772-5630 or email at pat@firstwaco.com.

Mayborn Museum

Trey Crumpton, exhibit development manager for the Mayborn Museum, at 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will present an overview of the museum’s natural history exhibits at 2 p.m. Thursday. Crumpton will point out new items and upcoming changes for the new decade.

The event is included in the price of museum admission to the museum.

For more information, call 710-7981.

Parkinson support

Parkinson Support Group will have a planning session at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

Cristi McGowan, from Waco Home Team, will share her knowledge of real estate, home values and how to keep that value intact. Jennifer Snyder, owner of Neat as a Pin, will share steps to motivate and start “de-clutter” projects.

For information, call 776-8778.

