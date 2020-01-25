The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 2020 MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The show will feature free gardening demonstrations, must-have plants, new garden tools, hand-crafted art and furniture, specialty seeds and demonstrations to spruce up the yard or enhance planting fields.
For ticket information, call 757-5600.
'42' tournament
The annual Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council "42" domino tournament is Sunday at the Westphalia Community Parish Hall, Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Play begins at 12:30 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available at a nominal cost starting at 11 a.m. For more information, call (254)721-4443 or (254)985-2510.
World Religion Day
Greater Waco Interfaith Conference is hosting World Religion Day Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway (building closest to Highway 6 Post Office).
Perspectives of how to align with the Divine will be discussed by panel members representing Christianity, Islam, Unitarian Universalist, the Baha'i Faith, the Quakers, and Judaism. The audience will have time to speak directly to members of these faiths and ask questions.
For more information, call (254)424-3170.
Homeless Connect
The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition is hosting winter its 2020 Project Homeless Connect event January 28, from 9 a.m. until noon, at First Baptist Church, 500 Clay Ave.
The event offers various service to area homeless persons in all in one place. This will include a meal for participants, employment assistance, haircuts, health and vision screenings, HIV testing, housing information, hygiene items, pet care, social services, veterans benefits, dental screenings, and more.
To get involved, contact Stacey Steger at 405-2964 or email Stacey.steger@hotrmhmr.org.
Mayborn mini safari
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, is hosting a safari on Mayborn Mini Monday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Spend time in the museum's new exhibit, The Lion Guard, and then move to The Habitat to explore the Circle of Life.
This event is included in the price of admission to the museum.
For more information, call (254)710-7981.
