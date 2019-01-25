Families of prospective students are invited to attend Reicher Rally: Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees will visit with faculty, staff and current parents; receive information about curriculum, tuition, financial aid and services; learn about athletics, clubs and student life from current students; and tour the facilities. For more information, call 752-8349.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
The meeting will include sharing, learning and listening to stories. Youth and teens are invited to join the meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Polar Plunge
The Special Olympics Texas Heart of Texas Area will have its annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Registration will start at 10 a.m., and the plunge will start at 11 a.m. at the outdoor pool.
Awards will be presented to the person who raises the most money and those with the best costumes.
For more information, go to sotx.org/polarplunge or call the area office at 230-4824.
Fashion show
United Way of Waco-McLennan County will have its second Women United Fashion Show & Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Tickets are $140 each. For more information, call 752-2753.
The event will include raffles, a silent auction, brunch and a show of styles by G2 by Georgio’s, Worth New York, Prefontaine, and Roots Boutique. Proceeds will provide scholarships benefiting the advancement of women in the areas of education and financial stability.
Beginner’s genealogy
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will hold a beginner’s class from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Participants can learn how to search basic records, use internet resources and tour the library’s collection. For more information, call 750-5945.
Young Marines
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting new registrations from boys and girls, ages 8-18, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15A St.
Registration fee is $40 with a boot camp fee of $150. For more information, call Henry Gonzales at 405-0649.