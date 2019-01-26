The 49th annual Mid-Tex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
The free public event offers exhibitors a forum to present their products and services to an expected attendance of more than 3,000 Central Texas farmers, ranchers and gardeners. Exhibits will include the newest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals, ag-related services and technologies, must-have plants, varieties of gardening tools, specialty seeds and more.
Reicher Rally
Families of prospective students are invited to attend Reicher Rally: Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees will visit with faculty, staff and current parents; receive information about curriculum, tuition, financial aid and services; learn about athletics, clubs and student life from current students; and tour the facilities. For more information, call 752-8349.
‘42’ tournament
The annual Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council “42” Domino Tournament is Sunday at the Westphalia Community Parish Hall, Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Registration will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., play will start shortly after. Each player will draw for a partner between rounds and will play four 30-minute rounds. Cost is $5 per player.
Prizes will be awarded to the top players. For more information, call James Kahlig at 985-2315 or Don Frei at 985-2510.
Free-throw contest
The St. Jerome Knights of Columbus Council #13005 will host a basketball free-throw contest for girls and boys ages 9-14 at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Mother Teresa Center for Family and Youth gym, 9820 Chapel Road.
The contest is free to enter, and the top scorer of each age and gender division will win a new basketball.
World Religion Day
The Greater Waco Interfaith Conference will celebrate World Religion Day with a free event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway.
World Religion Day was established by the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States in 1950 as a day to celebrate and encourage interfaith understanding. The Greater Waco Interfaith Conference has planned a dialogue on “how evil is defined or identified in your faith” with members from the Jewish, Jainism, Christianity, Islam, the Baha’i Faith, Unitarian Universalist, Unity Church, and the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints religions.
For more information, call 424-3170.