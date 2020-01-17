Teams from Project VIER will hold voter registration drives from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., and the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court.
It also is an opportunity for registered voters to update their address.
For more information, call 644-3267.
Water quality
As part of its ongoing Baylor Stream Team effort, Mayborn Museum visitors can join scientists from the Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research at Baylor University from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday to measure the water quality of the Brazos River and discuss what the results mean.
The data will be entered in the Texas Stream Team statewide database and the EarthEcho Water Challenge international database.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Lion Guard preview
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a members-only preview of its newest exhibit, The Lion Guard, from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.
The exhibit will open after the preview and remain through May 10.
For more information, call 710-7981.
‘42’ tournament
Registration for the Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council’s annual “42” domino tournament will start at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the Westphalia Community Parish Hall, at Highway 320 and County Road 3000 in Westphalia. Tournament play will start at 12:30 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available at a nominal cost starting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 721-4443 or 985-2510.
Vivace in concert
The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs will present a concert by University High Show Choir Vivace from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30 at 2900 Bosque Blvd.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.
For more information, call 780-5587.
