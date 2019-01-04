The Waco Family YMCA will host a yearlong diabetes prevention program starting Jan. 16. The program is designed to help people with prediabetes, or those who are at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, reduce their risk.
It is not intended for people who have already been diagnosed with diabetes.
Meetings will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Space is limited, and registration is required. For questions or registration, contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 or crystal. hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Crawford blood drive
Crawford Masonic Lodge No. 585 will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the lodge at 307 N. Ave. C.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Clinton McCoy at 297-4005.
Stained glass
Pat Blackwell will give a stained glass demonstration during the Art Guild of Central Texas’ meeting from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Garden Room at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
Blackwell will share techniques she uses to create commissioned pieces for windows in homes, businesses and churches, as well as items for sale.
The event is free for first-time guests.
For more information, call 722-9928.
Antique farm club
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club, EDGETA Branch 220, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Casa de Castillo, 4820 Sanger Ave. The agenda includes planning and preparation for the club’s second show.
Anyone with an interest in old tractors and equipment is invited to the meeting. For more information, contact Van Massirer at 486-2366 or vmassirer@yahoo.com.
New DA speaks
McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson will be the featured speaker at the Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa’s Commission on Civil Rights’ meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
A meet-and-greet from 6:30 to 7 p.m. will offer an opportunity to ask Johnson questions about a variety of issues.
For more information, call Jocelyn Pierce at 744-5800 or Peaches Henry at 733-5261.
Midway blood drive
Midway Independent School District will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at 8200 Mars Drive in the old theater room.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Kelcie Griggs at 761-5610, ext. 1136.