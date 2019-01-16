The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s First Pitch Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The event will include a preview of the upcoming baseball and softball seasons at Baylor University and McLennan Community College.
Limited seating is still available. Individual tickets are $45; tables of 10 are $450. Call Amanda Haygood at 757-5611.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Bill Franklin will present a program on how to have success in rooting rose cuttings.
The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 822-820.
Transportation board
The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Three formal public hearings will be conducted on approval of resolutions for Policy Board support for the commitment of TxDOT Category 2 funds to partly, wholly or not fund these highway construction projects:
- Widening and reconstruction of Interstate Highway 35 from North Loop 340 to South 12th Street,
- Construction of continuous frontage roads and realignment of on and off ramps for State Highway 6/West Loop 340 from I-35 to U.S. Highway 84,
- Construction of continuous center left turn lane and curb and gutter for Spring Valley Road from Sun Valley Boulevard to Hewitt Drive,
- Widening of East Loop 340 from State Highway 6/Marlin Highway to U.S. Highway 84,
- Widening of State Highway 6 from Spur 412/McLaughlin Road to Farm-to-Market Road 185,
- Reconstruction of Franklin Avenue from Lake Air Drive to New Road, including the New Road interchange,
- Widening and reconstruction of I-35 from South 12th Street to State Highway 6/West Loop 340.
NARFE meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Uncle Dan’s Bar-B-Q, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
All active and retired federal employees are welcome. For more information, call 772-8663.
Republican Club
The McLennan County Republican Club will meet at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Knox Hall in the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
The meeting is free. Lunch costs $15. State Reps. Doc Anderson and Kyle Kacal are scheduled to speak.