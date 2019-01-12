The Central Texas Choral Society will have auditions at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.
The group will be performing Mozart’s “Requiem” in the spring. To set up an audition time, email centraltexaschoral society@ yahoo.com.
For more information, call 717-4736.
Genealogy program
The Central Texas Genealogical Society and West Waco Genealogy Center will host a free program from noon to 1 p.m. in the library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The theme is learning to search, share and create memorials of ancestors using findagrave.com.
GriefShare program
Peace Lutheran Church will start a 13-week GriefShare session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Education Room at Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt. Meetings will continue through April 9.
The cost of the event is $15, which covers the cost of a workbook and all additional materials. Snacks are provided each week.
To preregister or to arrange for child care, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.
Spirit Bells
Spirit Bells will start rehearsals for its 10th year at 6 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison Ave. in McGregor.
For more information, call 776-2046.
Flu, pneumonia program
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, will present a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Health department education specialist Emily Green will discuss the timely topic of flu and pneumonia.
To reserve a place, call 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
Christian writers
The Christian Writers Workshop will start its eighth year with a get-to-know-you session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Members write in various genres, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s stories and devotionals. The group will meet Wednesday evenings through April 3.
The session is free and open to the public.
Churchill biographer
McLennan Community College and the McLennan Community College Foundation will host “An Evening with Winston Churchill Biographer Andrew Roberts” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the MCC Conference Center.
Admission is free, but tickets are required and will be available through Eventbrite starting at noon Wednesday.
For more information, contact Lisa Elliott at lelliott@mclennan.edu or 299-8640.