The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office at 4224 Cobbs Drive will launch a 12-week Step Up & Scale Down weight management program from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 22. Classes will continue weat the extension office.
The program, based on 2010 U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines, consists of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and includes a weekly weight check-in, weekly challenge to “stay the course,” healthy recipes and tips, exercise resources and a weight-loss planner.
Cost is $35, which includes all course materials.
To register or for more information, call 757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Climate summit
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will present a slide presentation by Alan Northcutt, entitled “COP25: Climate Summit From the Meetings to the Streets,” at 6 p.m. Monday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The lecture will include information about critical climate negotiations, educational events and citizen protests.
The event is free and includes a pizza and salad buffet.
City holiday closings
City of Waco offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes. The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed. Waco Transit will not run bus routes. Normal operations will resume Thursday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument also will be closed Wednesday. The attractions reopen Thursday.
Tree recycling event
Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with the Waco parks and recreation department, will have its annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Paul Tyson Field, 1901 Lake Air Drive.
Anyone, regardless of residence, can bring a live tree for recycling. Participants can get a bag of mulch and the first 100 attendees will get a sapling.
Youth Chorus auditions
Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions for new members for spring 2020 are open until Jan. 13.
Membership is open to singers in grades 3-12. To schedule an appointment, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
