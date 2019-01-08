The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's First Pitch Luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
It will include a preview of the upcoming baseball and softball seasons at Baylor University and McLennan Community College.
Limited seating is still available. Tickets cost $45 each, or $450 for a table of 10. For more information about tickets, call Amanda Haygood at 757-5611.
MLK Day events
Global Revive is sponsoring activities for Martin Luther King Day, starting with the annual Martin Luther King Empowerment Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. The theme will be “Empowering the Artist Dream,” featuring speaker Michael Guinn of Grand Prairie.
“Born to Win,” a stage play written by Global Revive President Kay Bell, will be performed at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. It is about a group of homeless people who have come up with a plan on how to come out of homelessness.
Tickets are available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, 818 Elm Ave.; Sascee’s Southern Eatery, 719 S. 11th St.; and the Hippodrome box office.
GriefShare session
Peace Lutheran Church will start a 13-week GriefShare session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Education Room at Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt. Meetings will continue through April 9.
The cost of the event is $15, which covers the cost of a workbook and all additional materials. Snacks are provided each week.
To preregister or to arrange for childcare, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.
Choral auditions
The Central Texas Choral Society will have auditions at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.
The group will be performing Mozart's "Requiem" this spring. Email centraltexaschoralsociety@yahoo.com to set up an audition time. For more information, call 717-4736.
Watercolor Society
Bev Boren will be the guest artist for the Central Texas Watercolor Society's meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
For more information, email ctwspublicity@gmail.com.