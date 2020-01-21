Greater Waco Interfaith Conference will host a World Religion Day event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway (the building closest to the post office on State Highway 6).
Panel members representing Christianity, Islam, Unitarian Universalism, Baha’i Faith, Quakers and Judaism will discuss perspectives on their religions. The audience will have time to speak directly to members of the faiths and ask questions.
World Religion Day was established by the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States in 1950 as a way to encourage interfaith understanding.
The event is free and all are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 424-3170.
HOTCOG lunch
The Heart of Texas Council of Governments will have its annual meeting and lunch at noon Thursday at Red Men Hall, 4521 Speight Ave.
Cost is $15.
For more information, call 292-1800.
Diabetes program
A 12-month YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program will start with a meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
The program is designed to help people who have prediabetes or are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes reduce their risk, and weekly meetings will continue at the same time and place.
Space is limited, and registration is required.
For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 or email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Step Up kicks off
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will launch Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on USDA 2010 Guidelines, with a meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the AgriLife Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost for the program is $35, which includes all course materials.
For more information, call 757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
Writers workshop
Reita Hawthorne will share tips on leaving a written legacy for family and heirs when she speaks during a Christian Writers Workshop meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Participants will be asked to prepare a legacy writing assignment for the following week.
For more information, call 339-3060.
