Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS LATE FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING. BEHIND THIS COLD FRONT, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS OF 20-30 MPH ARE EXPECTED, ALONG WITH WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH. THESE WINDS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MUCH OF THE DAY SATURDAY BEFORE SUBSIDING DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING HOURS. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * TIMING...EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...NORTHWEST SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS...LOOSE OUTDOOR ITEMS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT ON EAST-WEST HIGHWAYS FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. WIND CHILL VALUES WILL BE IN THE 20S AND 30S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 20 TO 30 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. BOATERS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN VENTURING ONTO AREA LAKES. RESIDENTS MAY WISH TO TAKE ACTION TO SECURE TRASH CANS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS THAT MAY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE STRONG WINDS. &&