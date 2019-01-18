City of Waco offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes Monday. Monday’s routes will be picked up Wednesday. The Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed. The landfill will be closed to the public but will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Monday and resume normal hours Tuesday.
The Waco Transit System will run as usual, and Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open.
MCC closed Monday
McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Classes will resume Tuesday.
For more information, call 299-8622 or visit mclennan.edu.
MCC Steinway Series
Jazz pianist Beegie Adair will perform with basisst Roger Spencer at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center as part of the McLennan Steinway Series.
Tickets are $10, but admission is free for Hearts in the Arts patrons and MCC employees and students.
For more information, call 299-8283.
United Way Fashion
United Way of Waco-McLennan County will have its second Women United Fashion Show & Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 26 at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Tickets are $140 each. For more information, call 752-2753.
The event will include raffles, a silent auction, brunch and a show of styles by G2 by Georgio’s, Worth New York, Prefontaine, and Roots Boutique.
Proceeds will provide scholarships benefiting the advancement of women in the areas of education and financial stability.