The McLennan County Medical Education and Research Foundation will present “Disorders of the Spine Symposium: Back Pain and Beyond,” starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Ascension Providence Hospital, 6901 Medical Parkway.
The event is free.
The symposium features a series of talks from specialists across North America covering a variety of causes for the elusive and all too common complaint of “back pain.” The talks are focused on matters related to primary care diagnosis, management and when to refer.
For more details, email JoAn Felton at admin@mclennancountymedicine.org or call 313-4212.
Mid-Tex Farm Show
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 2020 MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
The show will feature free gardening demonstrations, must-have plants, new garden tools, hand-crafted art and furniture, specialty seeds and demonstrations to spruce up the yard or enhance planting fields.
For ticket information, call 757-5600.
Styrofoam recycling
Waco Friends of Peace-Climate will host a Styrofoam recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Waco and Valley Mills drives, in front of Ocean Buffet.
The service is free. Participants are encouraged to bring Styrofoam and other plastic foam packing materials saved from Christmas gifts. All food service items such as cups and containers should be rinsed clean. No packing peanuts, lids or straws will be accepted.
The foam will be taken to Waxahachie for recycling.
Mooreville 5K
Mooreville United Methodist Church is sponsoring a 5K race Saturday at 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643, west of Chilton.
All proceeds benefit the church’s fire relief fund. To enter, call 832-535-0019.
Father-daughter danceThe Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., will host a Father Daughter Sweet Memories Dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7 in The Pavilion at the arboretum. Cost is $30.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Annual chili fundraiser
The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will have its annual chili dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at the fire department building, 143 Wilcox Drive.
Cost is $10 per person. For more information, call 315-1159.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.