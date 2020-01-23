Texas Tech University will host a Transfer Fair for students wishing to transfer to Texas Tech, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Representatives from various academic colleges, undergraduate admissions and financial aid at Texas Tech will be available to discuss the transfer process. Students will be able to ask questions specific to their major.

For more information, contact Lewis Snell at 299-8324 or email lewis.snell@ttu.edu.

Attic Treasures

Historic Waco Foundation is accepting donations for its Attic Treasures sale May 1-3. Gently used items are being accepted but no adult clothes or shoes.

To donate, contact the foundation at 753-5166 or historicwacoprograms@gmail.com.

Voter information

Teams from Project VIER will hold voter registration drives from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., and the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court.

It also is an opportunity for registered voters to update their address.

For more information, call 644-3267.

Storytelling guild

A Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

For more information, call 717-1763.

Beginning genealogy

A free beginner’s class for anyone interested in researching their family history will be presented by library genealogy supervisor Bill Buckner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

The event is co-hosted by the Central Texas Genealogical Society. For more information, call 750-5945.

Waco Walks

Waco Walks will host a “New Road and the Heart of Texas” walk beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Founder Lions Club parking lot, 1716 N. 42nd St.

Attendees will learn about the Waco Founder Lions Club, Lions Park and Kiddieland, changes at the Extraco Events Center, and the history of the area. The walk will be 2-2.5 miles.

Mooreville 5K

Mooreville United Methodist Church will have a 5K race Feb. 1 at 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643.

To enter, call 832-535-0019.

All proceeds will go to the church’s fire relief fund.

