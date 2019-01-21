A parade to honor the La Vega Pirate state champion football team begins at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Sam’s Club in Bellmead.
The parade will proceed down Bellmead Drive to La Vega Street, continuing to Parrish Street, and then on to La Vega High School.
Immediately following the parade, there will be a pep rally and celebration at Willie Williams Stadium. To participate in the parade, contact Tia Barcelona at 299-6820.
Troop 308 rally
Boy Scouts of America-Troop 308 is hosting a rally day Jan. 22 at First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
The event is from 7-8 p.m. and is free.
Beginning Feb. 1, the Boy Scouts of America will be open to young women with the Scouts BSA program. Waco community parents and their daughters, ages 11-17, are invited to meet with Troop 308 to talk about the upcoming scouting adventures that lie ahead.
For more information, phone 644-2878.
Bradley NSDAR
Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter NSDAR meets Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until noon, at Austin Avenue Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Theme of the meeting is “Down Memory Lane,” where members are the speakers and they bring memorabilia and/or family heirlooms to share, show and tell.
Call 315-2225 for more information.
Pack of Hope
Pack of Hope is hosting its annual fundraiser Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Pasta With the Pack features a full pasta dinner. Cost is $10 for children under 12, and $15 for adults. Dine-in or carry out options are available.
Call Jane Bounds at 717-0913 for more information.
Kiwanis Seniors
Teria Johnson, property manager of the Reserve at Dry Creek, is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.
The Jesus Table
Central United Methodist Church will host The Jesus Table at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Olive Branch, 215 S. Second St. An earlier version of this event incorrectly listed the date as Thursday.
The events are open to anyone and include a meal, communion and fellowship.
For more information, visit cumcwaco.com.