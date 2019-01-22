Jazz pianist Beegie Adair will perform with bassist Roger Spencer at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center as part of the McLennan Steinway Series.
Tickets are $10, but admission is free for Hearts in the Arts patrons and MCC employees and students.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Christian Writers Workshop
Members of the Christian Writers Workshop will share personal essays during their meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
The 250-300 word essays will be about “The Person with the Greatest Impact on My Life.”
CRRC quarterly program
The Community Race Relations Coalition will have its quarterly program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
The coalition board will provide dinner, with donations accepted. The program is “Being Purposeful in Including Everyone in the Arts,” with a panel including Doreen Ravenscroft of Cultural Arts of Waco; Edgar Sierra, voice instructor at McLennan Community College; Eric Shephard, executive director of Waco Civic Theatre; and Giselle Vento, assistant director of Youth Chorus of Central Texas.
Reservations are required by calling 717-7903.
La Vega parade
A parade to honor the La Vega Pirates state champion football team will start at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Sam’s Club in Bellmead, 2301 E. Waco Drive.
The parade will proceed down Bellmead Drive to La Vega Street, continuing to Parrish Street, and then on to La Vega High School. There will be a pep rally and celebration immediately after the parade at Willie Williams Stadium.
Anyone interested in participating in the parade should contact Tia Barcelona at 299-6820.