The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization is soliciting comments for preliminary recommendations for the Fort Worth to Laredo High Speed Transportation Study as well as Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan.
The MPO will have public meetings on the planning documents at 11:30 a.m. Monday and at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Transit System administration building, 301 S. Eighth St.
The local long-term transportation plan is available at waco-texas.com/cms-mpo, and public comments also can be submitted there.
Comments on both plans may be sent by email to mpo@wacotx.gov or by mail to Waco MPO, P.O. Box 2570, Waco, TX, 76702-2570.
Free legal clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Climate highlights
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will give a slide presentation by Alan Northcutt, entitled “COP25: Climate Summit From the Meetings to the Streets,” at 6 p.m. Monday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The lecture will include information about critical climate negotiations, educational events and citizen protests.
The event is free and includes a pizza and salad buffet.
Chorus auditions
Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions for new members for spring 2020 are open until Jan. 13.
Membership is open to singers in grades 3-12.
To schedule an appointment, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
