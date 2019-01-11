The Special Olympics Texas Heart of Texas Area will have its annual Polar Plunge Jan. 26, at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. Registration will start at 10 a.m., and the plunge will start at 11 a.m. at the outdoor pool.
Awards will be presented to the person who raises the most money and those with the best costumes. For more information, go to sotx.org/polarplunge or call the area office at 230-4824.
Calligraphy Guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Members Suzi Ickles and Amy Taylor will demonstrate making and printing with gelli plates, a method of creating background papers for mixed media.
For more information, call 848-4165.
Democratic women
The Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Alan Northcutt will discuss “Climate Advocacy & Go Renewable Campaign.” Members can pay dues and receive an update on the current legislative session.
The public is welcome.
Arboretum reception
Texas Fine Artists will have an art reception from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
A Texas Fine Artists exhibit that opened last week will remain open through Feb. 3.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Essay contest
The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is sponsoring an essay contest for fourth- and seventh-grade students. The fourth-grade topic is “Cynthia Ann Parker.” The seventh-grade topic is “Siege of Bexar.”
Winners from each grade will get a $100 chapter award and be invited to the Founders Day Celebration March 7 at Fort Fisher.
Essays must be received by Feb. 15.
For more information, call Lynn Pearson at 799-5002.
Mission Waco MLK event
Mission Waco will have an event open to the public featuring speakers and creative performances to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.
A free lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. and include a panel discussion on race and reconciliation.
Community service projects around Waco will start at 1:15 p.m. Group reservations are recommended by emailing groups@ missionwaco.org.