The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is sponsoring an essay contest for fourth- and seventh-grade students. The fourth-grade topic is “Cynthia Ann Parker.” The seventh-grade topic is “Siege of Bexar.”
Winners from each grade will get a $100 chapter award and be invited to the Founders Day Celebration March 7 at Fort Fisher.
Essays must be received by Feb. 15.
For more information, call Lynn Pearson at 799-5002.
La Vega celebration
La Vega High School’s class of 1974 is sponsoring a birthday celebration for Diane Dietiker to honor her 52 years as a teacher and librarian.
The celebration includes a dinner at 6 p.m. Friday at Heitmiller Steakhouse, 4409 N. Interstate 35 and a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the La Vega High School library.
For more information, call 548-1275.
Waco Calligraphy Guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Members Suzi Ickles and Amy Taylor will demonstrate making and printing with gelli plates, a method of creating background papers for mixed media.
For more information, call 848-4165.
Democratic Women
The Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Alan Northcutt will discuss “Climate Advocacy & Go Renewable Campaign.” Members can pay dues and receive an update on the current legislative session.
The public is welcome.
Choral Society auditions
The Central Texas Choral Society will have auditions at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.
The group will be performing Mozart’s “Requiem” in the spring. To set up an audition time, email centraltexaschoral society@ yahoo.com.
For more information, call 717-4736.
GriefShare program
Peace Lutheran Church will start a 13-week GriefShare session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Education Room at Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt. Meetings will continue through April 9.
The cost of the event is $15, which covers the cost of a workbook and all additional materials. Snacks are provided each week.
To preregister or to arrange for child care, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.