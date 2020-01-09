The Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., hosts "Texas Rangers in Pop Culture" Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. The program is presented by the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum.
Attendees will have a chance to learn about the history of the Texas Rangers and how they fit in pop culture, and to take a magical picture dressed up as a Ranger. Other activities include designing a page in a personalized comic book.
The Waco Public Library also offers a “Museum Pass” program, which allows library cardholders free access to Waco museums, including the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum.
Calligraphy guild
Waco Calligraphy Guild meets Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
There will be a special presentation on the Baylor University Libraries Heritage Edition of the St. John's Bible. Three of seven volumes will be on display.
Call 848-4165 for more information.
Young Marines
The Heart of Texas Young Marines is accepting new registrations from boys and girls ages 8–18 who are interested in joining the program on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, at 3310 N. 15th Street.
For more information, call 405-0649.
Democratic women
Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas meet Saturday at 11 a.m. at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Robert Vick, candidate for Texas Senate District 22, is the guest speaker.
Art demonstration
The Art Guild of Central Texas, Waco artist Bill Franklin will illustrate the fundamentals of getting perspective right, share perspective works to make art seem real, and show paintings that do it well or badly during a demonstration Sunday, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
Refreshments at will be served at 1:30, with the demonstration at 2 p.m.
Call 722-9928 for more information.
Youth chorus
Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions for new members for spring 2020 are open until Monday.
Membership is open to male and female singers in grades 3-12.Contact YCCT at info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org to schedule an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.