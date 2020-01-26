The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a free program Monday evening at 7 p.m. in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Bill Buckner will present steps in locating elusive family information from U.S. counties that are now defunct.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Alzheimer’s project
The Waco Alzheimer’s Association is looking for possible candidates to attend the Early Stage Support Group again this spring. Assessments are being conducted at this time.
This group consists of caregivers and persons with an early or early-to-middle stage memory loss diagnosis of some type. If interested, call 753-7722.
Waco Rotary Club
Chelsa Ressetar from Vanguard College Preparatory School will speak at Monday’s Waco Rotary Club meeting.
The club meets at noon at Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
To join Rotary or for information on the meeting, call 776-2215.
Literacy coalition
The Central Texas Literacy Coalition meets Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Community Bank and Trust board room, 1409 Wooded Acres Drive.
Bridget Heins, director of community relations at Rapoport Academy Public School, is the guest speaker.
For additional information call or text 722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.
Baylor series
Baylor University Entrepreneurship Department presents guest speaker Nick Bare on Jan. 29, beginning at 5:15 p.m., at the Hankamer School of Business, 1621 S. Third St.
Bare will share his story of building a successful business while serving overseas in the military. Nick will talk about his new book “25 Hours A Day: Going One More To Get What You Want.”
Call 710-1694 for more information about the free event.
Civil engineers
The Central Texas Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers meets at noon Wednesday at Sol De Jalisco in Temple, 4201 S. General Bruce Drive.
Jason Roberts, PE, and Ricky Villalobos, PE, from Jacobs Engineering, will present on the Temple Bird Creek WW Trunk Main project. Cost is $15. Non-member engineers are welcome to attend.
Vivance to perform
Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs presents University High Show Choir Vivance Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at 2900 Bosque Blvd.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.
For more information, call 780-5587.
