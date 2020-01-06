The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa will host its annual Commission On Civil Rights Thursday at the Doris Miller Family YMCA, 1020 Elm St., at 6:30 p.m.
The guest speaker is Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson, who will share insights on city developments. The public is invited to attend, and a light supper will be provided.
Singing seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold spring semester registration and the first spring rehearsal Monday.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. outside the choir suite at First Baptist Woodway. Rehearsal begins at 9 a.m. The semester registration fee is $65.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required. Anyone with a love of singing is welcome to join our Baylor Choir family.
Some of the spring music will be “Song of the Wanderer,” “You Raise Me Up,” “Forever Country” (songs of W. Nelson, J. Denver, and D. Parton), “Memory” from Cats, Broadway Musical Magic, and highlights from the movie soundtrack of “Mamma Mia.”
For more information, call 210-887-5370.
Mayborn exhibits
Trey Crumpton, Mayborn Museum’s exhibit development manager, will present an overview of the museum’s natural history exhibits, pointing out the new items and upcoming changes for the new decade, at 2 p.m. Jan. 9.
This event is included in the price of admission to the museum. Museum members and Baylor University students receive free admission.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Parkinson group
Parkinson’s Support Group hosts a planning meeting Thursday at 3 p.m. at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Cristi McGowan, from Waco Home Team, will share her knowledge of real estate, home values and how to keep that value intact. Jennifer Snyder, owner of Neat as a Pin, will share wise steps to motivate and begin “declutter” projects.
For information, call 776-8778.
Youth chorus
Youth Chorus of Central Texas auditions for new members for spring 2020 are open until Jan. 13.
Membership is open to male and female singers in grades 3-12. Contact YCCT at info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org to schedule an appointment.
