The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a members-only preview of its newest exhibit, The Lion Guard, from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.
The exhibit will open after the preview and remain through May 10.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Caladium bulbs
The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs’ annual caladium bulb sale is underway.
Club members are selling red, pink and white caladium bulbs for $1 each. For more information or to order, call Marilyn Sustala at 235-1275 or Carol Kolb at 772-6928.
MPO Policy Board
The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Friday in the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
Formal public hearings will be conducted regarding approval of Resolution 2020-1: Adoption of Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan, and Resolution 2020-2: Appointment of an MPO representative to the Heart of Texas Regional Transportation Coordination Council.
For more information, call the MPO at 750-5650.
Stream Team
As part of its ongoing Baylor Stream Team effort, Mayborn Museum visitors can join scientists from the Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research at Baylor University from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday to measure the water quality of the Brazos River and discuss what the results mean.
The data will be entered in the Texas Stream Team statewide database and the EarthEcho Water Challenge international database.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Voter registration drives
Teams from Project VIER will hold voter registration drives from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., and the Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court.
It also is an opportunity for registered voters to update their address.
For more information, call 644-3267.
