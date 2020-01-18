City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes. Monday’s routes will be picked up Wednesday. The Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed, and the landfill will be closed to the public but will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m.

The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Monday. The West Waco Library location will be closed Monday through Wednesday because of work being done.

Waco Transit bus routes will run as usual Monday. Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open.

MCC closed Monday

McLennan Community College will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For more information, call 299-8622.

HOT Fair Sweetheart

The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, presented by H-E-B, is accepting applications for the 2020 Sweetheart competition.

Applications are due by noon January 31.

Applications can be picked up from a local high school counselor, at hotfair.com or in the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Office, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

The 2020 Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo will be held Oct. 8–18.

Alzheimer’s group

The Waco Alzheimer’s Association is looking for candidates to attend the Early Stage Support Group again this spring. Assessments are being conducted at this time.

This group consists of caregivers and people with an early or early-to-middle stage memory loss diagnosis of some type. If interested, call 753-7722.

Mission Waco MLK Day

Misson Waco will have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday and a free lunch panel discussion from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.

Baylor University professor Bob Darden and a diverse group of well-known pastors in Waco will be speaking and leading the discussion on racial reconciliation.

For more information, call 753-4900 or email groups@missionwaco.org.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments