La Vega High School’s Class of 1974 is sponsoring a birthday celebration for Diane Dietiker to honor her 52 years as teacher and librarian.
The celebration includes a dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Heitmiller Steakhouse and a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the La Vega High School library.
For more information, call 548-1275.
MCC Steinway Series
Jazz pianist Beegie Adair will perform with basisst Roger Spencer at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center as part of the McLennan Steinway Series.
Tickets are $10, but admission is free for Hearts in the Arts patrons and MCC employees and students.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Tree recycling event
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Paul Tyson Field, 1901 Lake Air Drive.
The city parks and recreation department will mulch and bag Christmas trees free of charge. Saplings will also be available for free, while supplies last, to replace trees that were cut down for the holidays.
Art Guild hosts stained glass expert
Pat Blackwell will give a stained glass demonstration during the Art Guild of Central Texas’ meeting from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Garden Room at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
Blackwell will share techniques she uses to create commissioned pieces for windows in homes, businesses and churches, as well as items for sale.
The event is free for first-time guests.
For more information, call 722-9928.
Republican women
Former U.S. representative, political commentator and author retired Lt. Col. Allen West will discuss his latest book during a McLennan County Republican Women meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
The meeting will include a book signing and sale. West’s book, “Hold Texas, Hold the Nation: Victory or Death,” discusses the booming economy and population in Texas and the political attempts by liberals to turn the state away from conservatism.
Tickets cost $25 and must be purchased by Thursday. To buy tickets, go to mcrwpac.com.